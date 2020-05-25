Landlords demand rent despite government advisory, claim they have no choice

mumbai

Updated: May 25, 2020 23:46 IST

Despite the state government’s advisory last month to defer rents by three months, landlords and homeowners have now started putting pressure on tenants to pay the rent or face eviction.

Landlords have pointed out that for a majority of them, rent is the main source of income. The tenants meanwhile contend that they have not received income for the last two months and are in no position to pay up.

“I have had no work since the last three months due to the lockdown and I can’t pay the rent. The landlords need to reduce the rents,” said Amrutaa Dasgupta, an actor who resides at Yari Road. “As the landlord was pressuring me, I had to ask the police to intervene as there was no way I could even vacate this place,” she said.

The state government on April 17 had issued an advisory asking landlords and homeowners to defer collecting rents by three months given the lockdown has affected the source of income of many people.

However, landlords have defended their stance, pointing out that even they have expenses. “I have to pay my EMIs and will not be able to pay them if I don’t get the rent. If the tenant delays, the bank will charge me interest for the same,” said Chandramohan Sharma, who has rented out his premises at Juhu.

Some property owners have given discounts to their tenants. “I have asked my tenant to pay half the rent since even they have no income. However, it is not possible to waive off the entire amount as even my expenses will get affected,” said Sachin Gala, who is renting out his Hindmata flat.

According to Liases Foras, a real estate research firm, there are at least 5.50 lakh houses in Mumbai that are put on rent. “The condition will only worsen in the coming days, especially due to job losses and salary cuts,” said Pankaj Kapoor, CEO, Liases Foras.