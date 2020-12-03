e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / LLM entrance test: Postgraduate law aspirants for courses under Mumbai university complain of technical glitch

LLM entrance test: Postgraduate law aspirants for courses under Mumbai university complain of technical glitch

Several students complained about not being able to access the exam site for anywhere between 20 to 40 minutes

mumbai Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Some students ended up calling the university helpline number when the exam didn’t begin on time. (Representation photo)
         

Postgraduate law aspirants for courses under the University of Mumbai (MU) on Wednesday faced trouble as they appeared for their entrance exam. Several students complained about not being able to access the exam site for anywhere between 20 to 40 minutes.

“At my centre, the exam started 20 minutes late. Instead of 1pm, we managed to log only at 1:20pm. What’s worse is that no technical support was provided as well,” said a student. Some students ended up calling the university helpline number when the exam didn’t begin on time but failed to get any response or clarity. Everyone, however, was awarded extra time to finish the paper.

An official from the varsity’s LLM department told HT that all applicants were informed about the glitches on time. “Intimation was given to students that in case if students logging in late due to technical error or electricity problem then they will be awarded extra time. Accordingly, one hour time was granted to candidates,” said the official.

