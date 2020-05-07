Lockdown likely to get extended in MMR and Pune, hints CM in meeting with top politicos

mumbai

Updated: May 07, 2020 23:57 IST

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has hinted at one more extension to the lockdown till at least May 31 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune. Speaking to leaders of various parties on Thursday, he said that the first milestone in the fight against Covid-19 was surpassed successfully by April 30 but two more crucial stages until May end have to be faced.

Thackeray held a meeting of leaders of 18 political parties in Maharashtra to discuss the Covid-19 outbreak in the state and measures that need to be taken to contain it. While discussing the exit plan for the ongoing lockdown, the CM hinted at the fourth extension of the lockdown after May 17 till the end of the month for MMR and Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR). According to leaders who attended the meeting, the state government is expecting a spike in cases over the next few weeks and the downward trend is not expected during the ongoing phase of the lockdown. The leaders said that the government is aiming to clear the migrants from various districts by then.

“Besides the other issues we brought to the notice of the government, we also demanded clarity on the exit plan for the ongoing lockdown. The CM apprised us about the measures taken to contain the spread in cities like Mumbai and augmentation of the health services by creating facilities with additional beds. He said that April 30, May 15 and May 31 are three milestones for MMR and PMR in the fight against the virus, one has been successfully faced and the remaining two will also be surpassed successfully,” said a leader, on the condition of anonymity.

The meeting was attended by leaders of opposition from the BJP, Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, Samajwadi Party chief Abu Asim Azmi, Peasant and Workers Party’s Jayant Patil, Communist Party of India (M)’s Ashok Dhawale, Lokbharti’s Kapil Patil, and Republican Party of India’s Rajendra Gavai via video conference. Besides the CM, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, and public works department minister Ashok Chavan represented the government.

Former CM and leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis pointed at the lack of coordination between the administrative machinery, and change in the protocol of testing. He said that contact-tracing has slowed down and change in the policy of testing only symptomatic patients could prove fatal.

“The Centre has given the highest financial assistance to Maharashtra. Instead of complaining about the Centre, the state government should announce stimulus packages to revive the economy,” he said.