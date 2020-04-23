Lockdown perspective: With no balconies in Mumbai’s new constructions, is it time to save the space?

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:52 IST

Even though Covid-19 brings to mind scenes of empty streets, there is one space that has come into prominence for the way it connects the private realm with public spaces — the balcony. The Italians have made music on their balconies to entertain neighbours. In Spain, a neighbourhood organised a game of community bingo, which again saw residents step out onto their balconies. In France, residents hung banners from their balconies from to thank caregivers. Across the world, the balcony has allowed people to feel a sense of community even while they practice physical distancing. Unfortunately, in Mumbai’s newer constructions, the balcony is a rare feature.

In old Bombay, whether in the picturesque art deco buildings or chawls, the balcony has long been a way to connect with the neighbourhood, celebrate festivals together and even hold political talks. “People would read their newspaper, talk to neighbours, dry spices, watch Ganesh Chaturthi processions from their balconies in the olden days. It was an integral part of the neighbourhood and the wider city,” said Manjiri Kamat, history professor and assistant dean, faculty of humanities, Mumbai University. Kamat added verandahs in chawls were also used by mill workers to discuss politics.

In Mumbai’s newer constructions, balconies are hard to come by. “It would have helped citizens to connect socially,” said Kamat.

An increasing population, unaffordable property rates, policy interventions and smaller tenement sizes has led to Mumbai losing out on this architectural feature. “Balconies almost vanished by the 1990s. It is the right time for the planners to introspect if we need to bring back these spaces,” said conservation architect Rahul Chemburkar.

In most present-day apartments, balconies are brought into a room in the apartment or used as a dry area (for the washing machine, for instance). Some who have balconies use them as storage area.

“Balconies are no longer affordable for Mumbaikars,” said architect Vilas Nagalkar. “Today, anyone would prefer a 2BHK [bedroom, hall, kitchen] admeasuring 600 square feet (sqft) to a 550 sqft [living area] + 50 sqft balcony,” he said.

Changing regulations for floor space index (FSI) are also responsible for the disappearance of balconies since FSI determines how high a building may be. In 2012, balconies were brought into the ambit of fungibility of FSI. “Earlier, balconies were free of FSI, so everyone opted for it,” said Nagalkar. “The present rules include balconies in FSI again, but its concept has changed socially over the years, so only the affluent, buying bigger than 2BHK, opt for it now,” he added.

At a time when people are seen walking or doing yoga on their building terraces, the balcony could have been a transition space, Nagalkar said.