Long summer of exams set to take a playful turn for Mumbai college students

Changes in the examination schedule announced by the University of Mumbai (MU) has forced students to rework their vacation plans as the tests will go on between mid-April and first week of June.

With the hope of turning this long examination season into something more resourceful, colleges have planned a variety of workshops and camps in the month of May for interested students.

From sports camps and peer learning programs to theatre workshops and certificate courses in foreign languages – colleges have lined up a series of activities for their students to ensure that vacation time is utilised for their development, especially since the college will be functional on all days during holidays this year.

“Before regular lectures ended, we had asked students what they would like to learn during vacations and based on their suggestions, we have put together various programs spread across six weeks,” said Dinesh Panjwani, principal of R D National College, Bandra. He added that the college will be organising workshops for theatre and music enthusiasts as well as six different camps for sports enthusiasts. “We are also encouraging peer-learning programs where academically-weaker students can get help from academically-advanced students, under the guidance of teachers,” added Panjwani.

UPG College in Vile Parle has time and again encouraged students to apply for certificate courses throughout the summer vacations. This year, the Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM), which runs many colleges in Vile Parle including UPG College and Mithibai College, will be organising a career fair for all their students.

“This is an annual fair where we invite experts from various fields to come under one roof and help clear doubts of our students,” said Anju Kapoor, principal of UPG College. She added that students will also be introduced to career counselors, if need be, to help them understand the options available in higher education for their benefit.

Why the sudden need for summer programs?: The ever increasing demand for the same in the job market.

“It’s not just enough to be a graduate with a degree anymore if you want a decent paying job after graduation. One needs to display skills that go beyond the textbooks, and that is exactly what we are focusing on,” said Sobhana Vasudevan, principal of R A Podar College, Matunga. Her college will give students the option of learning German in the summer holidays and also be awarded certificates for their work. “In this competitive world, knowing a foreign language will be advantageous to students,” she added.

All work and no play makes for a dull generation and keeping this in mind, the management at GN Khalsa College ensures a summer camp for students every year, where the focus is mainly sports. “We have 27 certificate courses available for our students throughout the year but we also encourage them to be involved in sports. During summer vacations, our sports department conducts training programs in eight forms of sports including throw ball, hockey, football, etc and the camp is open for students across schools and colleges,” said Kiran Mangaonkar, principal of the college. He added that a balance between academics and sports is very important and that is exactly what the college tried to inculcate in their students.

Until 2016-17 academic year, first as well as second year university examinations were held by individual colleges as per their convenience and most colleges managed to finish this process by end of March. In 2016, MU decided to set a common timetable as well as question papers to all first year courses, leaving colleges with no option but to follow the rules.

After delaying exams and results of students for consecutive semesters, this year, many colleges had requested MU to handover first and second year exams to the colleges, but their demand was ignored by the varsity.

Various Colleges conduct workshops and certificate courses for students throughout the holidays and the topics range from Digital Marketing, Graphic Designing, Digital Photography, Writing for films as well as sports.

G N Khalsa College in Matunga is famous for its annual sports workshop which is open not just to students of the institute but also to those from other colleges.

Kim D’sa (19), second year BMM student: “I regularly intern with media companies during vacations and these skill based courses look very impressive on our resume. These classes are more practical than theory based which is the best part, and keeps us occupied through out the course.”