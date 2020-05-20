Lowest on the list so far, five city wards to soon touch 500-case mark

mumbai

Updated: May 20, 2020 00:26 IST

Five wards--T ward (Mulund), RN ward (Dahisar), C Ward (Marine Lines), B Ward (Dongri) and RC ward (Borivli)--that had the lowest number of Covid-19 cases in the city are now inching towards the 500-mark. The growth has been fastest in T ward, with 216 cases last week but now they stand at 413.

According to BMC officials, the doubling rate in Mulund is currently around seven days that has to be increased to 10 days on a priority. The rise in cases in the area has links to slums, majorly in Indira Nagar, followed by several cases having a connection to the APMC market and the clearing agents of Mumbai Port who have contributed to the spike. BMC said that many from the trading community, involved in essential services, spread the virus amongst their families which also contributed to the increase.

Kishore Gandhi, assistant municipal commissioner, T Ward, said, “The doubling rate is currently seven days and we have to increase it to break the chain. The outbreak that was earlier reported in slums is now much under control, however, the priority is to contain the virus in residential housing societies. Citizens have to cooperate and stay indoors to break the chain.”

In Mulund, out of the total 413 cases, 116 have been cured followed by 10 deaths. About 66 buildings were sealed and there were 15 containment zones in the area.

The civic body is also setting up a quarantine facility of around 115 beds near Mulund check naka on the land that was being used for octroi naka. Mihir Kotecha, BJP MLA from Mulund said, “The facility is being made ready. It will be up for use in the next 48 hours.”

According to BMC’s data last week, T Ward and RN ward that includes Dahisar and parts of Borivli, have growth rates of 18% and 11% respectively. RN Ward that had the lowest number of cases, had 192 till Monday compared to 101 on May 12, followed by C Ward including Marine Lines and Kalbadevi, with 234 cases till Monday compared to 134 on May 12. Further, at R Central Ward (Borivli) there were 221 cases on May 12 followed by 347 on Tuesday.

At B ward (Dongri), cases rose from 184 on May 12 to 221 on Monday.