Maha success in CBSE Class 10 exams

mumbai

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 01:26 IST

While the number of top scorers has dipped considerably across the country, city schools got several high scorers in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for Class 10, results of which were declared on Wednesday morning.

The Pune region, which consists of schools in Maharashtra, Goa, Daman-Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, stood fourth, with a success rate of 98.05%. Maharashtra recorded a success rate of 98.16% this year. The overall success rate of all schools across the country was 91.46%, a rise of 0.36% points compared to 2019.

Across the country, more than 1.84 lakh students scored 90% and above, while more than 41,000 students scored 95% and above. This is a dip of 18% and 27%, respectively, compared to 2019.

All exams were held in the state this year, as they got over before the Covid-19 outbreak. While the ICSE board cancelled six papers, SSC cancelled the last Geography paper. Students from the ICSE and SSC were marked on their average of other subjects and their internal scores in the cancelled papers.

J Mohanty, principal, DPS Nerul, said the class average of the school went up to 93.3% from 91.5% in 2019. “We are happy that 83% of the students who took exams from our school scored 90% and above in their exams. We have four students scoring 99% and above. It is really a good result,” he said. “Students of most schools have done very well. CBSE has managed to work on the results well and students don’t have much to complain about,” said Jose Kurian, regional director (western zone II), DAV Public Schools.

Suman Samarth, school head at RN Podar School in Santacruz, said the school saw a large number of top scorers. “Of the 297 students who took the exam, 206 students scored 90% and above and 130 students scored 95% and above,” she said.

Schools said the overall scores of students dropped in science paper. Seema Maindiratta, principal, DAV Kharghar, said, “Many students who have otherwise scored very well have got low scores in science exam. We do not know the reason.” In the school, 56 of the 169 students scored 90% and above. Kala Gangadharan, principal of Rajhans Vidyalaya in Andheri, said, “We too had similar cases of students scoring lower than expectations in science.” Like in case of CBSE’s Class 12 results, students had trouble accessing the results, as the website remained down. This year, the board has also decided to replace the term ‘fail’ by ‘essential repeat’.

Father dies on day of exam, teenager scores 81.2%

Atharva Joshi’s mother is proud that the 16-year-old scored 81.2%. For, his father passed away suddenly on the day of his social sciences exam. After the test, he performed the last rites of his father.

“On the morning of the exam, my husband’s pulse had gone down. He had suffered a heart attack. My first thought was Atharva’s exams. He was brave to understand the situation. I am proud of my son’s achievement,” said Sunila Joshi.

Atharva is a student of Lokpuram Public School, Thane. “I will pursue arts as I want to take up animation.”

3 cheers for this family

The excitement at the Kumar household in Andheri was three times the usual. The 15-year-old triplets, Sparsh, Yash and Harsh Kumar, scored 97.2%, 96.2% and 92.4%, respectively in the Class 10 board. “We’ve always studied together and most of our interests also match. We love sports and regularly play football,” said Sparsh. He added that in their free time, while he loves to watch cricket, his brother Yash loves gadgets.

While their next step is to excel in Class 12 boards, the brothers want to pursue a degree in engineering. “We’ll decide on the branch of engineering based on our studies over the next two years,” said Sparsh.

Despite mother’s illness, teenager scores 91.2%

Fifteen-year-old Stuti Wadhwa was running between her school, classes and a hospital since the end of January until her exams began in February this year. Her mother was diagnosed with cancer and within a month, succumbed to the disease.

A student of Delhi Public School, Nerul, Stuti scored 91.2% in her board exams. “The situation was very stressful and what hit us hard was that we lost her mother, while Stuti’s exams were on. I’m amazed that she still went ahead and appeared for all remaining exams and managed to score so well,” said Dheeraj Wadhwa, her father.

While she had appeared for two exams before her mother passed away, she managed to appear for four other papers later.

Visually challenged girl from kharghar scores 95.8%

Born visually impaired, Mahek Shaikh, 15, didn’t let it stop her from excelling. A student of DAV International School, Kharghar, Mahek scored 95.8% in her board exams.

“I studied regularly and ensured I spent three to four hours studying everyday. All my textbooks were converted into e-books and I used various softwares to listen to the textbook material and study,” said Mahek, who plans to pursue a degree in music .

While the English books were converted to eBooks by computer softwares, her mother used to record Hindi book chapters on the phone for Mahek to study. “The support we received from the school helped a lot ,” said her mother, Nazima.

(With inputs from Ankita G Menon)