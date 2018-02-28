Budget session: Oppn demands debate on agrarian crisis in Maharashtra; Houses adjourned

The Opposition tried to corner the state government over the agrarian crisis, which led to adjournment of the both house of the legislature on Tuesday.

The opposition members sought answers from the government over crop losses owing to hailstorm and pest attack, and disbursement of the farm loan waiver. They demanded a debate on the agrarian crisis.

In the legislative assembly, leader of opposition in the assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil moved an adjournment motion, demanding a debate on farmers’ issues by setting aside the routine business. After speaker’s refusal, opposition leaders approached the well and shouted slogans in support of compensation to farmers. They also displayed the picture of late Dharma Patil, farmer who committed suicide at Mantralaya a month ago. After two adjournments, speaker Haribhau Bagde adjourned the lower house for the day.

Vikhe-Patil said the government has failed to release the loan waiver benefits to farmers and only 19 lakh beneficiaries have received the amount. “Though state government has claimed to have credited the amount into 32 lakh farmers’ accounts, the data available with us shows only 19 lakh farmers have benefitted. The discontent among the farmers is so intense that more than 2,000 farmers committed suicides even after the waiver was announced,” he said.

Led by Dhananjay Munde, the opposition members in the upper house slammed the government over the failure of the state government in implementing the farm loan waiver.

Munde, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, claimed he and his party colleagues visited villages of 17 of the 36 districts, but did not find any farmer who was a beneficiary of the loan waiver.

Munde added that the woes of the farmers have multiplies due the natural calamities and the anti-farmer approach of the government. “A compensation [for farmers who have suffered losses due to the pink bollworm attack] was announced in December, but still no farmer has received any compensation. The government is treating them like criminals by making them stand with slates during the panchnama process,” he claimed.