Maharashtra CET for Physics, Chemistry, Maths to start on October 12; notice causes confusion

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:02 IST

The state common entrance test (CET) cell, which conducts admissions to all professional and technical courses, announced the dates for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group on Sunday. Multiple sessions of MH-CET will be held on October 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19 and 20 for PCM group of candidates, said the CET cell in a notice. The students who can now download their admit cards.

The notice, however, has led to confusion among aspirants. “Our CET exams are already underway. Now according to the new notice, new dates have been announced for PCM exams,” said an aspirant. Another aspirant said, “Schedules for all exams have been revised keeping in mind the university exams. It is becoming difficult to keep track of all the changes.”

CET cell commissioner Pankaj Kumar clarified that PCM dates have not been revised. “The notice issued on Sunday merely announces the dates for PCM exams while referring to an earlier notice of the CET cell about revising exam dates,” said Kumar. CET cell had, on September 9, announced that the dates for several MH-CET exams would be revised as they were overlapping with university exams.

Around to 5.32 lakh aspirants have registered for the exam across the state this year. In 2019, 4.13 lakh aspirants had registered for the exam. Official records shared by the cell show that the figure stands at 5.32 lakh this year.