Maharashtra education board extends deadline to apply for eligibility certificates to December 15

Maharashtra education board extends deadline to apply for eligibility certificates to December 15

mumbai Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:19 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
         

After results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Education (HSC) exams were declared late this year in July, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has now extended the deadline to apply for the eligibility certificate.

According to a recent circular issued by the board, students have till December 15 to apply for their eligibility certificates. The earlier deadline to do so was October 15.

“With the Covid-19 crisis and the resultant lockdown, students are likely to have difficulties in procuring the certificates from their previous academic institutes. In light of this, an extension will be given for applications. Similarly, educational institutes have been asked to ensure that all such students get their certificates in time,” stated the circular.

Students who switch education boards after Class 10 or Class 12 have to get an eligibility certificate from their institute (school or college). Similarly, students who enrol in colleges outside of the state and the country have to seek eligibility certificates from the board to be able to join the new institute.

The board has digitised the application process for eligibility certificates. “This year, since results came in late, students had very little time to procure their eligibility certificates. We ensured that all such requests were processed from our end early. The board has handled hundreds of such queries over the last few days,” said an official from the Mumbai divisional board.

