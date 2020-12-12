e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra education department to revive fee regulatory panel to look into plaints of hikes

Maharashtra education department to revive fee regulatory panel to look into plaints of hikes

State education minister Varsha Gaikwad said the DFRC will be revived and will address various issues of parents soon

mumbai Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 00:28 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Parents association protested against fee hike by schools at Central Building in Pune, on Thursday.
Parents association protested against fee hike by schools at Central Building in Pune, on Thursday.(HT Photo)
         

In a relief to several parents of private school students in Maharashtra, the state education department has decided to revive and strengthen the divisional fee regulatory committee (DFRC) in the coming days.

State education minister Varsha Gaikwad said the DFRC will be revived and will address various issues of parents soon. “We have received several representations from parents, demanding action in issues of fee hikes and overcharging by schools. We are thus trying to revive the DFRC,” said Gaikwad.

In 2016, after the Fee Regulation Act was implemented in the state, only two committees were formed – one at the state level and another in Mumbai – to address fee-related disputes. In 2017, some schools challenged the decisions given by the committee in the Bombay high court (HC) which ruled that “parents disgruntled about school fees cannot approach the DFRC” and stated that only school managements can approach DFRC.

The state government then formed a committee under retired justice VJ Palshikar to recommend amendments in the Fee Regulation Act in 2017. In February, the newly-appointed state government paved the way for the formation of eight DRFCs in the state.

On Thursday, several parents protested against the government’s inaction concerning fee-related issues in private schools. Parents have planned to protest outside the minister’s house on Saturday. “We are going to sit outside the minister’s house demanding action on our complaints, and will continue doing so until we get a response,” said Anubha Sahai, president of the Indiawide Parents Association.

