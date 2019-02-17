Maharashtra govt considers sops for revamp of buildings in Mumbai airport funnel zone

In order to provide a boost for redevelopment of around 6,000 buildings, which fall in the city’s airport funnel zone, the state is considering relaxation of the redevelopment norms, including horizontal expansion, higher floor space index (FSI) and transfer of unconsumed FSI to Transfer of Development Rights (TDR).

Funnel zone is an imaginary flight path extending outwards and upwards from either side of runway. The revamp of around 6,000 buildings, which are nearly 30 years old, adjoining the airport in Vile Parle, Santacruz, Kurla and Ghatkopar has been stuck for years due to height restrictions. An estimated 3.6 lakh people reside in the area. Officials of the state urban development department (UDD) said they are considering concessions for redevelopment by relaxing the rule of mandatory open space around the building.

The compulsory space that is required to be set aside in every plot while redevelopment is underway could be reduced to accommodate more habitable space. UDD secretary Nitin Kareer said a separate set of regulations is being made for the redevelopment of buildings in the funnel zone. He said different options, where residents can either use the unconsumed FSI or be given concessions for redevelopment, are being considered. FSI determines the buildable area on a plot.

Last month, residents from the area led by legislator Parag Alavani had met UDD officials to speed up the process to prepare a separate set of rules for the revamp. They also submitted a draft plan proposing FSI of 3 on the lines of Development Control Rule 33 (7) B and municipal fees as per the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) schemes, which would bring down the construction cost.

“Some residents have also met me with a proposal. All of it is also being considered. The civic body is also working on their calculations,” Kareer said. The department has not set any deadline to draw up the draft.

A UDD official said the FSI that cannot be consumed on the plot could also be allowed to be converted into TDR, which the developer can use elsewhere.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 00:19 IST