Maharashtra govt wants Mumbai local trains opened for women from Saturday; Railways says can’t happen immediately

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:39 IST

In a first step to open Mumbai’s local trains for all commuters, the Maharashtra government on Friday asked the Railways to allow women to travel on the suburban network from Saturday, between 11am and 3pm and 7pm till day’s services stop. The Western and Central Railways, which operate the local trains, however, informed the government that allowing women commuters immediately won’t be possible unless an assessment is done.

Mumbai’s local trains, used by around 8 million people daily pre-Covid-19, were suspended on March 23 after the state went into a lockdown. Some services, however, resumed on June 15, with the state allowing only essential services workers, differently-abled people and cancer patients to use the trains.

The Central Railway currently operates 481 daily services, while the Western Railway runs 700 as against their regular 1,774 and 1,367 services, respectively.

Friday’s move by the state is seen as a step towards encouraging private offices to adopt staggered working hours for their staff to avoid crowding in trains. The plan, a government official said, was to allow women during non-peak hours as the peak-hour trains for essential workers are already crowded even with social distancing being followed.

In a letter to general managers of Central and Western Railways, Kishorraje Nimbalkar, secretary, relief and rehabilitation department of the state, reques-ted allowing all women commuters on local trains during a stipulated time. However, within hours, the lack of coordination between authorities came to the fore, with both zonal railways writing back, expressing their inability to allow women commuters in trains with immediate effect and asking the state to assess the quantum of passengers likely to increase.

“You are requested to assess the quantum of passengers likely to increase due to the above stated stream of traffic,” stated the letter from Western Railway. “In this connection, it is suggested that a joint meeting between railway officials and state government be organised to work out modalities. The proposal sent by you has been referred to the Railway Board for approval. Further course of action and date of permission for women passengers to travel will be decided accordingly.”

Multiple railway officials, who did not wish to be named, said not knowing the number of passengers that will commute by the local trains after the permission is granted can lead to crowding inside compartments. “Evaluating the increase in number of passengers is important or it could lead to crowding. We have asked the state government to discuss this with us,” said one of the officials.

State government officials, on condition of anonymity, said the move was a step towards opening up activities in graded manner. “It is the first step towards unlocking train services for all. We are taking stock of how much crowd can the trains handle keeping in mind social distancing. This is also an attempt to encourage the private sector to go in for staggered work hours. In the next phase, we may allow men to travel at odd hours, to see if it works. Senior citizens and families could be allowed at non-peak hours,” said an official, adding that allowing women to travel before 11am, during peak hours, was not possible.

“Trains meant for emergency service workers are already crowded, defeating the whole idea of social distancing amid the pandemic. Railway authorities have reported to us that around 40% commuters travelling in trains meant for essential services are people who are not meant to be there and some of them have fake identity cards and QR codes. Allowing all women commuters during peak hours will lead to more crowding,” the official said.

State chief secretary Sanjay Kumar had held a meeting with railway and police officials earlier this week to deliberate upon the stagger work hours plan for public and private sector companies. Although authorities unanimously agreed to the idea, they could not find a way to implement it. “Monitoring and enforcement of the staggered timing could be a big challenge for authorities. During the next rounds of meeting, we will deliberate upon the sectors and areas to focus upon for the implementation of the concept,” said another government official.

Meanwhile railway officials said a crucial decision such as allowing all women commuters will not be taken without seeking guidance of the Railway minister Piyush Goyal. Incidentally, Goyal on Friday tweeted that he would be undergoing a medical procedure. “I shall be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. Will be back soon,” Goyal had tweeted on Friday afternoon.