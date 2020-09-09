e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra home minister receives threat call for criticising Kangana Ranaut

Maharashtra home minister receives threat call for criticising Kangana Ranaut

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Ranaut came to Mumbai to earn a livelihood, the city accepted her but she insulted the Mumbai Police.

mumbai Updated: Sep 09, 2020 11:00 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deshmukh also ordered a probe against Ranaut based on alleged drug claims made by her former boyfriend Adhyayan Suman. (ANI Photo)
         

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday received a threat call for criticising Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut during the assembly session. The call was received at Deshmukh’s Nagpur office, an official confirmed to news agency ANI on Wednesday.

The home minister had said that Ranaut came to Mumbai to earn a livelihood, the city accepted her but she insulted the Mumbai Police.

“A girl (Kangana Ranaut ) from another State comes here to earn a livelihood and Mumbai accepts her but she insults the Mumbai Police. This is sad. What she said is irresponsible. If you insult Maharashtra, people will not tolerate it. Maharashtra belongs to the BJP too, all parties should condemn her,” the NCP leader said.

Deshmukh also ordered a probe against Ranaut based on alleged drug claims made by her former boyfriend Adhyayan Suman.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut tests Covid-19 negative, leaves Himachal home for Mumbai

On Tuesday, Ranaut responded to the home minister’s statement by saying that she will cooperate with the police and asked them to collect her blood samples.  

Deshmukh’s statements about Ranaut come amid an ongoing war of words between the actor and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over her remarks that she doesn’t feel safe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

(With inputs from ANI)

PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
Nearly 90,000 new Covid-19 cases take India's tally past 4.3 million
Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail
Centre releases SOPs for reopening of schools: All you need to know
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, police to deploy teams to prosecute protocol violators
Bars reopen in Delhi: 6 things to know before heading out for drink
Kangana Ranaut tests Covid-19 negative, leaves Himachal home for Mumbai
Quick Switch to the rescue—here's what Radhika Madan's boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
