Maharashtra: MVA considers census, new schemes for OBC

mumbai

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 00:34 IST

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is considering sops for Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, which is politically influential after Marathas in Maharashtra. Separate census, funds for development and new welfare schemes for the community are some of the sops under consideration.

The move comes at a time when Maratha community outfits are angry with the MVA government, holding it responsible for the stay on the Maratha reservation ordered by the Supreme Court.

A cabinet sub-committee on OBC community headed by state minister Chhagan Bhujbal submitted its report to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday seeking a separate census for OBC community. The committee also sought more funds for its institutions, OBC development corporation, as well as additional schemes for the community. So far, the government has not taken a decision on it, but is considering the demands.

The community has been demanding a separate census for some time now. Community leaders said it is to ascertain their population and what they get in “return”.

The demand for a separate census is viewed as a counter to the demand by Maratha outfits to provide quota within the OBC category, which sparked a clash between the two communities. However, Congress minister Vijay Wadettiwar, who was present in the meeting, denied it saying the demand for the separate census is an old one.

“There is no connection between the demand for a separate census for OBC and Maratha reservation. What they [some Maratha outfit] said about getting reservation from OBC is not connected to this demand. We need to know what the population is and what benefits they are getting as per their size. [Chhatrapati] Sambhaji Raje himself has declared that the community does not seek share from OBC quota, then that debate ends. There is no need to create a divide between the two communities,” Wadettiwar told TV channels.

Elaborating on the demand, the minister said. “When the reservation was given to OBC community in the Constitution, it was on the basis that the OBC population is 54%. But there were several claims made by other communities and OBCs over the population. Therefore, there is a need for a separate counting of the OBC community.”

Sachin Rajurkar, convenor of the OBC Kriti Samiti, welcomed the committee’s recommendation and said, “We are happy that the committee has recommended census for the community. If we consider the Mandal Commission report, OBC constituted 52% of the population, which will now increase to 60% easily. There is a need to quantify our strength and what [benefits] are we getting”.

The committee has also sought ₹150 crore funds for Mahajyoti training institute, ₹200 crore for OBC development corporation, and ₹400 crore for various schemes for the community. It also sought an increase in the yearly foreign scholarship given to students from 10 to 50. Additionally, the committee has also sought ₹100 crore for housing projects for the community.

Wadettiwar confirmed the demands. “There was a demand for funds for Mahajyoti which is a huge institution. Bara Balutedar community should be given more funds and a separate company for an institute under OBC development corporation should be created for them,” he added.