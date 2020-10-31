Maharashtra reports 74 Covid-19 fatalities, least in a day since May 25

mumbai

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:30 IST

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 74 Covid-19 fatalities, the least deaths reported in a day in the past 159 days. Before Saturday, the state had reported 60 deaths on May 25. Maharashtra’s toll rose to 43,911, while its case tally stands at 1,678,406 with an addition of 5,548 Covid-19 infections. The state’s case fatality rate (CFR) is 2.62%.

Maharashtra has now reported less than 10,000 cases a day for two consecutive weeks, with October recording 293,960 cases and 7,249 deaths as against 591,905 cases and 12,079 deaths in September. The state had reported 370,423 cases and 9,589 fatalities in August.

Of the total Covid-19 infections, 17.51% cases in the state have been recorded in October, against 35.27% in September and 22.07% in August.

Active cases in the state, too, have fallen steadily and the stand at 123,585 as on Saturday from 2.59 lakh a month ago on September 30. This in turn has improved the recovery rate of the state to 89.99%.

Although Covid-19 infections and fatalities are on the decline in the state, authorities have a word of caution for citizens. “The dip in cases is a good sign, but at the same time, citizens should not be complacent. The possibility of a second wave still cannot be ruled out if people step out of their homes and violate Covid-19 guidelines. European countries and many states in the US have been witnessing it. We, too, have opened up almost all activities coinciding with the festivals and even the winter has set in. This could translate in the surge in cases in next few days,” said an official, on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, 60,577 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the state in the past 24 hours at the positivity rate of 9.16%, against the cumulative positivity rate of 18.72%.

The average daily tests have come down significantly to 70,393 in October from 88,209 in September. The state currently has 2,537,599 people in home quarantine and 12,342 at institutional quarantine centres.