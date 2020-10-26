Maharashtra sees lowest Covid-19 death toll since June 18

mumbai

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 00:09 IST

Maharashtra on Sunday reported its lowest one-day Covid-19 death toll since June 18 (in 129 days) as 112 fatalities took the count to 43,264. The state also reported 6,059 new infections, taking the tally to 1,645,020.

Mumbai, which crossed the 10,000 mark for deaths two days ago, remained on top, in terms of mortalities, with 46 more deaths taking the toll to 10,105. Following Mumbai; Pune and Nagpur reported nine and six deaths, respectively, on Sunday. Out of 36 districts and 27 cities, 35 districts and cities did not report any death in the past 24 hours. The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state, however, remained at 2.63%. An official from the health department said the lower number of cases and deaths is also because of holidays for the heath machinery for the past two days.

Maharashtra’s CFR has, however, been hovering around 2.65%, when it has been dropping significantly at the national level and in some other states. From 3.24% on August 25, it dropped to 2.67% on September 26 and 2.63% on Sunday.

Pune district clocked the second-highest number of cases, 651 (298 in city, 203 rural parts and 150 in Pimpri-Chichwad), after Mumbai. Nagpur added 396 infections, Sangli 433 and Nashik 194.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) remained the highest contributor to the state’s tally with 36.47% or 2,210 cases.

The recovery rate, however, improved to 88.8%, after 5,648 patients were reported to have recovered on Sunday, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,460,755.

The number of active patients dropped to 140,486, including 25,110 in Pune, 21,950 in Thane.

“The CFR is highest in Mumbai as the cases from neighbouring cities are referred here due to the high standard health infrastructure. In some of the rural parts, the health infrastructure is still poor, leading to the deaths. The tracking of the contacts of the infected people has reduced and this has been resulting in late referral of patients to health facilities. Patients coming on 3rd or 4th day of symptoms leads to the high CFR,” said an official from health department, requesting anonymity.

The daily caseload of infection has been steadily coming down over past four weeks, taking it to the level of cases reported in August. In first 25 days of October, 260,574 cases and 6602 deaths have been reported, against 508,216 cases and 10,178 deaths between September 1 and 25. In August, 281,705 cases and 7,800 deaths were reported in 25 days.

Dr Sanjay Pattivar, public health consultant, has a word of caution. He said that if the daily caseload remained at low till November 15, we can say that downward trend has begun. “We will have to wait for at least two incubation cycles of 14 days each to assess if the unlocking measures, festive season have led to spread of infection. It is true that for last four weeks, the infections are on a decline, but people should not let their guard down. It may lead to a rise in infections. At least half the citizens on the street do not follow the Covid-19 protocol and norms of personal hygiene. Government should launch a campaign to create awareness about importance of these things,” he said.

60,891 tests were conducted in 24 hours at a positivity rate of 9.95%, against the overall positivity rate of 19.11%. The has 2,518,016 people under home quarantine and 13,572 under institutional quarantine.