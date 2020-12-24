Maharashtra: SSC, HSC supplementary exam results declared

mumbai

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 00:19 IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results of Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) supplementary exams at 1pm on Wednesday.

In the SSC exams, the state recorded a 32.60% result, a jump of about 10% points from that of 2019. Mumbai division which also consists of Thane, Raigad and Palghar recorded 29.88% result also witnessing a similar rise in the pass percentage. This year, a total of 41,397 students had appeared for the exams from the state. Of these, 12,646 were from the Mumbai region alone.

In the HSC exams, the state recorded 18.41% result, a dip of about 5 percent points as compared to 2019. A similar trend was seen in the Mumbai division with 16.42% students passing the exam this year. A total of 69,274 students had appeared for the exams from the state of which 22,700 were from Mumbai division.

The education department started supplementary exams in 2014 to ensure that students who fail the regular board exams, that are conducted in March, do not have to repeat an entire year. While the exams are usually conducted in the month of July-August, this year due to Covid-19 and the resultant lockdown, the exams were held in November-December. While SSC exams were conducted between November 20 and December 5, 2020, HSC exams were held between November 20 and December 10 across the state. This year, the number of students taking the exam had reduced by 80% and 47% for the SSC and HSC exams respectively.

Teachers said that with the fear around the virus, very few students who failed the exams ended up filling forms for the supplementary exams. “There might be more applicants for the March series exam (which are planned post May 2021 due to the Covid-19 outbreak) as students would want to wait until cases reduce,” said the principal of a civic school in the western suburbs.

Students who have cleared the SSC exam can apply for the additional admission rounds for first year junior college which are likely to be declared soon.