Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Being OTT With Mr OTT Himself

“The image is from Monday night when I watched Gully Boy,” said actor-director and philanthropist Rahul Bose, when we spoke yesterday. “For a change, Ranveer is at his most understated and I, at my most over-the-top,” he laughed. Bose, who was one of the first among his industry peers to champion small and good cinema, was uncharacteristically thrilled with Zoya Akhtar’s mainstream offering featuring the industry’s biggest stars. “Gully Boy is an astonishingly well-made film. It makes you care for a world that you never knew before, makes you root for the characters, worry about their futures...what more can an audience ask for?” he exulted, adding, “Ranveer and Alia are extraordinary in the film with pitch perfect performances from the rest of the cast and the music is smoking hot.” Both the film’s director and male lead, Akhtar and Singh had been present at the end of the screening and Bose says he was glad he’d caught it just before leaving town. “I start a new Hindi film on location tomorrow in which I have a double role – the first of my career,” he said. The other project that has excited the actor, we hear, is his role in the upcoming Netflix series ‘Baahubali - Before the Beginning’, which industry insiders predict will be India’s very own Game of Thrones.

Charismatic Speaker

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (HT File )

If there is any further evidence required that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has plunged into the hurly-burly of public life with no holds barred, it was when the newly-appointed Congress general secretary joined Twitter last week. As is known, the micro-blogging site is not for the faint-hearted and it demonstrates the Gandhi scion’s willingness to face the ire of armies of vitriol and hate-spewing trolls who inhabit it. Interestingly, people are reading much into the Congress leader’s Twitter debut. Though Gandhi Vadra’s followers were a modest 165K, when last checked, it is the tinier number of people she is following – seven in all – that has attracted comment. According to sources, those she has chosen to publicly acknowledge gives a fair indication of the power elite within the Congress ranks and besides her brother, includes names like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, Ahmed Patel and Ashok Gehlot. “It’s a sign of who really matters at the very top of the party,” said a political wag. “Those who will play a leading role in the days to come and post the polls.” Incidentally, even though she is currently focused on winning the vote of the so-called unwashed multitudes in her UP campaign, the politician is said to have won many an admirer within India’s best-heeled circles too last year, when she undertook a multi-city tour for the YPO, speaking candidly about herself and her life. Those who attended say there was hardly a dry eye in the audience by the time she had finished. Mrs Vadra spoke emotionally and from the heart about some of the challenges she and her brother have faced in their lives with a doctor friend of hers. “To be able to strike a chord with people with such a different background to hers and make them feel immediate empathy proved quite decisively what a charismatic speaker she is,” said someone who’d been part of the audience in Mumbai.

True Lies

This perennially travelling society figure, whose marriage went pear-shaped some years ago, is certainly making hay while the sun shines. The fact that she holds a high-profile post has meant that she is in a position to call the shots and those who have seen her in action, especially with a handsome married bloke, affirm that she has no qualms when it comes to owning up to their…ahem…affair. “They were all over each other at a high-profile soiree, excusing themselves to go out for private tête-à-tête and making plans to leave together and catch up somewhere quiet later. Their body language left nothing to the imagination, regardless of the fact that many friends of the gentleman’s wife were present and within earshot,” says a source. Single and ready to mingle is all very nice, but not when one’s partner is still ‘happily married’, right?

Couple Goals

Indu Shahani with Ranjit Shahani.

“After 38 years of marriage, it will be the first time we are speaking at the same conference,” says Indu Shahani, noted educationist and head of Indian School of Design & Innovation (ISDI) and Indian School of Management & Entrepreneurship (ISME), who along with husband Ranjit Shahani, former VP and MD Novartis, will deliver separate lectures this Saturday at the upcoming student-run Harvard India conference in Boston. Indu will share her thoughts on Education: Skills for a new economy, a subject she has much experience in, and Ranjit will dwell on the future of Health Care. The conference will also feature Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Barkha Dutt and Tanushree Dutta, amongst others. The Shahanis are an intrinsic part of Mumbai’s social structure, spotted frequently together at all its high-profile events. As they say, ‘The family that lectures together…’

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 23:06 IST