Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Dancing on the Street

In these dismal times, the sight of Dimple Kapadia dancing to the notes played by an anonymous street musician with gay abandon in the bylanes of a small Italian town, has brought joy to many. Posted by son-in-law Akshay Kumar and reposted by daughter Twinkle Khanna, the 20-second clip features the beautiful sexagenarian (Is there anyone else for whom the term is more apt?) swaying joyfully to the tune of her first film, Bobby, on a recent family vacation. “When you walk into a small town in Italy and the musician is playing a song from Bobby! Life is full of beautiful coincidences. #BobbyInItaly,” commented Khanna, about her mom’s joyous outbreak, without offering any clues to the mystery of how the Laxmikant Pyarelal ditty in the Raj Kapoor blockbuster had ended up in faraway Portofino! “It must have been a copy of an old Italian folk tune in the first place!” commented a cynical viewer. True, but nevertheless, the serendipity of Dimple dancing to the song after all these years and that too at a random street corner, brought a smile to many a heart.

True Lies

For long, this flamboyant construction magnate has been said to be one of the bagmen of a powerful politician. To be sure, his proximity to a supremo is said to have buttressed his fortunes considerably, turning his construction and hospitality firm into one of the country’s largest in record time. Amongst his friends, the tycoon is known as an affable and lavish spender and his OTT home has been described, by those who’ve visited it, as a ‘mini Versailles’ with helipads on its roof (to land his many famous choppers). However, there seems to be trouble in paradise now. “All of his recent efforts to expand further have been nixed by the current powers that be,” says a source, adding, “Take the case of the controversial residential property in Mumbai he acquired recently, which is languishing because he has not managed to get the necessary permissions for its completion. Its costs are mounting dangerously by the day and it is not even the only large investment of his that has proven so costly. Massive townships he had invested in, when the going was good, appear to have been systematically targeted by authorities for flouting various laws.” The irony is that the man’s success is said to have been predicated on the fact that he could get any permission required and any rules flouted in the past. “At one point, he had been the uncrowned king of his industry. But now, even his business rivals have begun to feel sorry for him as his currency with the present regime is at an all-time low and he is said to be its persona non grata,” says the source. From favoured friend who could do no wrong to persona non grata? Only in India.

WTS WTM

What They Say :

“We were very confident that we would never come to power, so we were advised to make tall promises. Now that we are in power, the public reminds us of those promises. However, these days we just laugh and move on.”

-Union Minister for road transport and shipping, Nitin Gadkari

What They Mean :

“I was very confident that no one would take notice of what I said in an obscure TV interview like this one. Now that it has been noticed, I am trying to laugh and move on, but except for Rahul bhaiya, no one is pleased by my remark.”

Giving Back with Style

Maheka Mirpuri

Next week will witness the sixth installment of designer Maheka Mirpuri’s annual charity gala fundraiser ‘I Believe’ in aid of the Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH). Ever since she lost her father and brother-in-law to cancer in the span of one year, Mirpuri realised the enormous hardship patients and their families underwent to fight the disease. In 2013, she set up the MCan foundation to provide financial assistance to the underprivileged fighting head and neck, and other cancers at the TMH. As always, the evening gala promises a gamut of sparklers to look forward to. A live auction conducted by Boman Irani, which will see one-of-a-kind pieces and experiences go under the hammer, including art works by the likes of Gurcharan Singh and Samir Mondal, destination holidays, decorative silver pieces and jewellery followed by a sit-down dinner, a talk by BJP leader Poonam Mahajan, a live performance by Rachel and post-show music by DJ Akbar Sami. “Over five years since its inception, MCan has raised over ₹3.5 crore, which has benefited around 700 patients, but it’s still a very small drop in an ocean of close to 5,000 to 6,000 patients each year, who need support. Which is why, we are putting in extra effort to double the funds at this year’s charity gala,” she says. Like every year, the designer will present her latest collection, the sale proceeds of which will go towards the cause. “My A/W 2018 collection is a love affair with the creatures of nature and themed ‘Just Dare to Roar’,” she said. “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples. I therefore, request everyone to come forward and help me in trying to help as many patients as they possibly can, in their fight against cancer.”

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 23:44 IST