Man booked for forging papers to get caste certificate

mumbai Updated: Dec 13, 2019 00:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Thane An offence has been registered against a Thane resident for allegedly forging documents to get a caste certificate for his daughter, police said on Thursday.

The police on Wednesday registered an offence against Sachin Bhayje based on a complaint from the office of Thane Nayab Tehasildar, where the accused had allegedly applied for the caste certificate, an official said.

On February 8 this year, the accused had submitted an application seeking caste certificate for his daughter who is studying in a school here, the official said.

Along with the application, Bhajye allegedly submitted copies of supporting documents, one of which was a forged extract of the school’s register that stated “Hindu- Kunbi” as his caste, he said.

When officials checked with the school for verification, they found that the copies had been forged, as the original extract only had the word “Hindu”.

An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Bhayje with the Thane Nagar police station, said Thane city police public relations officer Sukhada Narkar.

