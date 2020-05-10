e-paper
Man booked for threatening, hacking woman’s social media account

mumbai Updated: May 10, 2020 21:24 IST
Suraj Ojha
A 24-year-old Jogeshwari resident filed an FIR against an unknown person for allegedly blackmailing and hacking her social media account.

The victim filed a complaint after her friends informed her about receiving her semi-nude pictures and messages from her social media account.

The accused while chatting with her on her alternate account threatened her of posting more personal pictures of her online. The victim also alleged that he demanded sexual favours from her.

Meghwadi police station has registered an FIR under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and

Information Technology Act and are investigating the matter.

