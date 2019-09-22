Man jailed for stabbing wife gets bail to care for mother, kids

mumbai

Sep 22, 2019

The sessions court has granted bail to a 33-year-old man, accused of stabbing his wife under the influence of alcohol, so that he can care for his elderly mother and three children.

The woman had to get 159 stitches on her neck and 18 stitches on her back after Vijaynand Ingale attacked her last year.

Ingale, an electrician by profession, allegedly stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife on the morning of February 26, 2018, near Mankhurd railway station while she was on her way to work.

The police said Ingale used to assault her under the influence of alcohol and also suspected that she was having an extra-marital affair.

According to the Mankhurd police, on the day of the incident, the victim was walking towards the railway station when someone gagged her mouth from behind and strangled her. When the woman turned around, she realised the attacker was Ingale. Ingale began stabbing her with a knife in her neck and the back, before fleeing the spot.

The woman was admitted in a hospital. Ingale was arrested later.

Ingale applied for bail in February, but it was rejected.

In his second bail plea, Ingale pleaded that his mother is old and there is no one to care for her. He also submitted there is no one to care for his children.

The court granted him bail with the direction that he “shall not make any inducement/ allurement and/or put pressure on the victim”.

Sep 22, 2019