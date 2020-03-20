e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Man kills wife, writes confession on wall of house at Mira Road

Man kills wife, writes confession on wall of house at Mira Road

mumbai Updated: Mar 20, 2020 00:15 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Police are on the hunt for a 25-year-old man who allegedly murdered his wife in front of their three-year-old daughter at Geeta Nagar in Mira Road on Monday.

After strangling his 22-year-old wife as he suspected her of having an extramarital affair, the man wrote his confession on a wall of their rented flat in Mira Road, in which he also mentioned the name of his wife’s paramour and his contact details.

The accused, Naasir Raiz Khan, is a mobile shop owner in Shivar Garden, Mira Road (East). He married Shamim in 2016 and the couple and their three-year-old daughter initially stayed at Paithruk village in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. The couple would often fight as the wife allegedly had an affair with one Deepak Thakur.

“Khan would warn Shamim to stop talking to Thakur, but she continued to do so which angered him,” said senior inspector Kailash Barve, Naya Nagar police station. Khan used to assault Shamim too.

“Around 18 days ago, they reached a compromise, left UP, and rented a flat at Mira Road. But Shamim kept in touch with Thakur,” said Barve.

On Monday, another fight ensued between the couple and Khan strangled his wife. He then dropped off their daughter at his sister’s house before fleeing. A case was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

top news
Delhi gang-rape convicts to hang, rules high court after 90-minute hearing
Delhi gang-rape convicts to hang, rules high court after 90-minute hearing
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Young adults also vulnerable to Covid-19: US data
Young adults also vulnerable to Covid-19: US data
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
Coronavirus | PM’s ‘curfew’ call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | PM’s ‘curfew’ call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news