Man kills wife, writes confession on wall of house at Mira Road

mumbai

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 00:15 IST

Police are on the hunt for a 25-year-old man who allegedly murdered his wife in front of their three-year-old daughter at Geeta Nagar in Mira Road on Monday.

After strangling his 22-year-old wife as he suspected her of having an extramarital affair, the man wrote his confession on a wall of their rented flat in Mira Road, in which he also mentioned the name of his wife’s paramour and his contact details.

The accused, Naasir Raiz Khan, is a mobile shop owner in Shivar Garden, Mira Road (East). He married Shamim in 2016 and the couple and their three-year-old daughter initially stayed at Paithruk village in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. The couple would often fight as the wife allegedly had an affair with one Deepak Thakur.

“Khan would warn Shamim to stop talking to Thakur, but she continued to do so which angered him,” said senior inspector Kailash Barve, Naya Nagar police station. Khan used to assault Shamim too.

“Around 18 days ago, they reached a compromise, left UP, and rented a flat at Mira Road. But Shamim kept in touch with Thakur,” said Barve.

On Monday, another fight ensued between the couple and Khan strangled his wife. He then dropped off their daughter at his sister’s house before fleeing. A case was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).