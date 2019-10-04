Man opposes Parsi trust’s plan to sell Mumbai plot

mumbai

Oct 04, 2019

A member of the Parsi community has asked for a hearing by the district collector, before it approves the sale of the Bandra Parsi Convalescent Home. Khushru Zaiwala, in a letter to the collector, said the land where the home is located cannot be sold as it has been reserved for rehabilitation.

In July, the trustees had attempted to sell the 20th-century, sea-facing structure, which has been shut for the past 15 years. In August, the trustees said they received bids in excess of ₹200 crore for the plot.

However, the sale had been opposed by citizens. Zaiwala, in a letter to the collector (a copy of which is with HT), said “It is reported that trustees of Convalescent Home are proposing to approach the Collector of Mumbai for attempted sale of property. However, the lease for said property has expired and thus, [the land] belongs to the government. The property has been specifically marked in [the] development plan as reserved for rehabilitation only and cannot be sold.”

The structure, located in a prime residential locality, is dilapidated. It was started by Shirinbai Mancherji Cama, a social worker, in 1903, and was used as a home for elderly women. After the home was shut down, a suit was filed at the charity commissioner’s office apprising him of the situation

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 00:27 IST