Man rams BMW into bike, car, injures 2 in Mumbai

The police on Sunday arrested a 49-year-old businessman who, allegedly in an inebriated condition, rammed his BMW into a motorbike and another car on Saturday night.

The pillion rider on the motorbike fractured his leg in the accident.

The accused has been identified as Chintan Shah, who owns a multimedia company. According to the Malad police, the incident took place around 9.40pm, at a traffic signal near the Inorbit Mall on Link Road.

Goregaon resident Cherith Joshi, 21, an architect by profession, was driving the motorbike, while his friend, Rakesh Mishra, 35, a businessman, was seated behind him. As Joshi stopped at a red signal, Shah’s car came speeding from behind and hit his bike, throwing him and his friend off the two-wheeler. The car also rammed into another car ahead of the bike.

While Joshi suffered minor injuries, Mishra suffered a fracture to his lower leg. On Monday, he went through an operation at a city hospital.

Joshi told HT, “After the accident, the driver of the car came out of the vehicle. He looked drunk. I picked up my friend and rushed him to a hospital with the help of a few passers-by. We have lodged a first information report.”

A police officer from Malad police station said Shah was in an inebriated state. “He has been subjected to a medical test. It’s not clear if he was drunk or had consumed drugs,” the officer said.

Shah lives in an apartment in Goregaon.

Another police officer said, “The accused was granted bail by a magistrate court.”

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 01:27 IST