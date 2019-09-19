Man sexually harasses, stalks HR executive for 9 months, booked

mumbai

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) recently booked a man for allegedly cyber-stalking and sexually harassing a 29-year-old human resources (HR) executive, working in the same firm as he, for around nine months. The accused allegedly kept harassing the woman despite multiple complaints and warnings from the company, which asked him to quit.

According to the police, the complainant has been working in the company since 2017 and met the accused in August 2018 during his recruitment process. An FIR was registered against the accused on September 17 under sections 354 (d) (stalking) and 509 (word, act or gesture intended to insult woman’s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and 67A (transmitting obscene content using electronic device) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. “We are on the lookout for him,” said officer.

The accused, who had the complainant’s number, first sent her a blank message in January. When she replied asking who the sender was, he told her it was him. She asked him not to message her again.

A few days later, he messaged her saying he loved her, following which she blocked him. However, he messaged from another number, asking her to unblock him. She blocked the second number and complained to the company’s director. The company warned the accused to not contact the woman, but in March, he sent her a message on a social media site, to which she did not respond. When he sent her a request on the app, she blocked him.

In April, he started sending her objectionable messages on a messaging platform, following which she submitted a formal complaint to the company. The firm gave him a second warning and asked him to quit. He finally quit in June.

However, the accused kept harassing her and in August, he sent her requests on two social media sites again from different accounts, following which the complainant blocked him. From the first week of August till September, he kept sending her multiple messages on an online messaging platform from another number, following which the approached the police.

