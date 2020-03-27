e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / MBA, engineer and a financial consultant arrested in Nagpur for spreading rumours on coronvirus

MBA, engineer and a financial consultant arrested in Nagpur for spreading rumours on coronvirus

mumbai Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:23 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
The state cyber police had arrested an MBA professional, an engineer and a financial consultant from Nagpur on Friday for allegedly spreading rumours on social media and creating panic among citizens over the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The police had also registered nine first information reports (FIRs) against those involved in spreading fake messages, misinformation and rumours.

Deputy inspector general (cyber) Harish Baijal has confirmed the development. “So far, more than 10 FIRs have been registered across the state against those spreading rumors about the coronavirus outbreak and against those trying to take advantage of the situation for financial gains by spreading false information. The cyber police have also pulled down 15 fake websites, Baijal said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Monu Omprakash Gupta alias Jay, Amol Shivpal Pardhi and Divyanshu Rampal Moshra, made audio clips in which they said that 59 people got tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur and that the city’s labs and their staff are not efficient enough to tackle coronavirus. The third accused, uploaded the audio clip on social media platforms and circulated it on WhatsApp, creating panic in Nagpur. After the cyber police discovered the incident, they registered an offence and the three were arrested with the help of Sadar police in Nagpur. The three have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Disaster Management Act.

Baijal said, “Citizens should not believe everything they receive on phones and must refrain from forwarding it to others. People should also not click on any suspicious links or trust anyone claiming to an expert in any issue.”

