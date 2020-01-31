e-paper
‘MNS’s pro-CAA march on Feb 9 could lead to unrest in city’

mumbai Updated: Jan 31, 2020 01:03 IST
Naresh Kamath
Mumbai guardian minister Aslam Shaikh on Thursday objected to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on February 9, saying the “march through Muslim-dominated areas could lead to a law and order situation”.

The rally is slated to start from Byculla and conclude at Azad Maidan. Shaikh said the police should not allow the rally along the route.

Addressing a party conclave last week, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had first announced a morcha demanding the eviction of illegal Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators, which he said would be an answer to the protests against the CAA and National Register of Citizens. However, later he changed his stance, saying the morcha would only be against Bangladeshi infiltrators. Shaikh called the move a stunt by the MNS in areas such as Bhendi Bazaar, where there are strong anti-CAA-NRC sentiments. “This is just an attempt to revive the MNS by creating unrest,” said Shaikh.

MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande said, “Even Indian Muslims don’t want illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators and want them evicted.”

