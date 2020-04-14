e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / MNS worker files plaint against woman after she asked chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to speak in Hindi

MNS worker files plaint against woman after she asked chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to speak in Hindi

mumbai Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:33 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Oshiwara police registered a first information report (FIR) against a 54-year-old businesswoman from Lokhandwala for allegedly promoting enmity between two groups on the basis of language. The FIR against Tejal Mahadevia was filed after a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker Prashant Rane filed a complaint against her. Mahadevia had tweeted after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s address on March 21, in which she said, “I wish you would speak in Hindi, our national language. Mumbai is a cosmopolitan state. Not everyone understands Marathi. You may be proud of your mother tongue, but when you are addressing a state as CM you have to consider and speak a common language. Especially in times of crisis.” HTC

top news
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Obama endorses Biden, slams politics of ‘meanness’
Obama endorses Biden, slams politics of ‘meanness’
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hotspots declared in Bengaluru
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hotspots declared in Bengaluru
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news