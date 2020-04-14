MNS worker files plaint against woman after she asked chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to speak in Hindi

mumbai

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:33 IST

Oshiwara police registered a first information report (FIR) against a 54-year-old businesswoman from Lokhandwala for allegedly promoting enmity between two groups on the basis of language. The FIR against Tejal Mahadevia was filed after a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker Prashant Rane filed a complaint against her. Mahadevia had tweeted after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s address on March 21, in which she said, “I wish you would speak in Hindi, our national language. Mumbai is a cosmopolitan state. Not everyone understands Marathi. You may be proud of your mother tongue, but when you are addressing a state as CM you have to consider and speak a common language. Especially in times of crisis.” HTC