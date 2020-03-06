MSRDC to build six-lane road between Kharghar and Turbhe

mumbai

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:43 IST

To decongest the Sion-Panvel Highway, the state’s road development corporation plans to develop a six-lane elevated road between Kharghar and Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will table the project to the state government for final approval in the next fortnight, officials said.

The road will be a 5.4 km stretch, of which 2.5 km will be a tunnel stretch, officials said. The estimated cost of the project is ~ 1,222 crore, of which ~305 crores will be funded by the City Industrial and Development Corporation (Cidco) and ~153 crore each by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the MSRDC.

The other 50% or ~611 crore will be procured by raising loans, said MSRDC officials.

“It will save travel time between Kharghar and Turbhe by 15 to 30 minutes. We are also working on the detailed project report which will be tabled before the state by next fortnight. The government is also keen on implementing the project soon,” said a senior official from MSRDC.

MSRDC has stated that there is a need for an alternate route as the Sion-Panvel Highway is unable to handle the traffic volume. The stretch will also be used by commuters travelling via the Thane-Belapur stretch.

