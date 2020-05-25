e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai autorickshaw union ask CM to resume rickshaw services from June 1

Mumbai autorickshaw union ask CM to resume rickshaw services from June 1

mumbai Updated: May 25, 2020 21:03 IST
The Mumbai Autorickshaw Taximens’ Union has asked chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow autorickshaws to start their operation in Maharashtra from June 1.

The union has stated that the autorickshaw drivers are suffering due to no work and have no money to survive.

The union has also raised their earlier demand to the state government to provide ₹10,000 to every autorickshaw driver in the state during the period of lockdown. The union has also asked for waiving off vehicle loans for the autorickshaw drivers and providing masks and sanitisers to the drivers.

“The auto business is severely impacted in the lockdown period. The business has seen a major dip. We have asked for our basic needs and to provide ₹10,000 to every autorickshaw driver every month during the lockdown period. Vehicle loans should also be waved off as the business will continue to be impacted severely post the lockdown,” said Shashank Rao, leader, Mumbai Autorickshaw Taximens’ union.

