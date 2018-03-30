Mumbai businessman chases thieves on foot, in rickshaw to recover his bag with Rs 5 lakh

A 27-year-old man who stole a bag containing Rs 5 lakh from a car at a traffic signal was caught after a dramatic chase in suburban Borivali on Thursday, police said.

However his accomplice managed to escape.

The incident took place around 11:20 in the morning.

Yasin Dhobi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and his accomplice knocked on the window of the car of businessman Kiran Makwana at a signal on RM Bhatt Road in Borivali West.

While one of them distracted Makwana, the other lifted a bag containing Rs 5 lakh from the car’s seat and both fled, police said.

Makwana got out and started chasing them.

After some distance, the duo boarded an auto rickshaw. Makwana also took another auto rickshaw and continued the chase.

Meanwhile, some onlookers alerted two policemen on patrolling duty nearby, who also joined the chase in another auto rickshaw.

Makwana eventually caught up with the accused duo, and with the help of some people and the policemen nabbed Dhobi. The accomplice, however, managed to escape.

Luckily for Makwana, the bag containing the money was with Dhobi.

Police said Dhobi is a member of a gang which robs bags from crowded place. Further probe is on.