Mumbai civic body fines 7 housing societies for failure to manage waste

Following the directions of a metropolitan magistrate court, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed a penalty of Rs15,000 on seven housing societies in Chembur and given an extension for compliance to four other societies. Out of the 32 bulk generators of M (East) ward (Chembur) who were sent notices for failing to segregate and process waste, 21 housing societies have complied with the BMC notices, whereas, 11 housing societies failed to reply to the notices.

The bulk generators include housing societies as well as commercial establishments that produce over 100kg of waste daily or have an area above 20,000 square metres. The bulk generators will have to segregate waste and install waste processing units in their compounds. A senior civic official said, "We gave several warnings to the societies. While some complied with the notices, others have failed to segregate and process waste. We will make sure that the societies who have got an extension comply with the waste and environment norms." The BMC had registered cases against these societies for non-compliance, following which the court directed it to initiate appropriate action.

The official added that this is the first case wherein a metropolitan magistrate court directed BMC to fine seven societies and give an extension to four societies. The civic body has made it compulsory for bulk generators to dispose waste in their premises. These generators were supposed to install waste processing units in their compounds in order to segregate and treat their waste. In all, there are 3,337 bulk generators across the city.