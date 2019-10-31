Mumbai civic body plans tunnel to let GMLR pass through Film City

mumbai

The cost of the ambitious Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project is likely to increase as the civic body has planned a box tunnel for the road’s 1.6-km section that will pass through Goregaon’s Film City to avoid disturbing the nearby area. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to use the cut-and-cover method for the road going through Film City.

The BMC also has decided to appoint the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) to study the impact the project will have on biodiversity.

The GMLR, a long-pending project of the civic body, will be a 14-km long road, with a combination of tunnels and an elevated road. It will connect the western and eastern suburbs. A part of the project will be the twin tunnels, measuring around 4.7km and 4.6km, that will pass below Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

A senior civic official said, “The detailed project report (DPR) was prepared keeping in mind the existing road of Film City. The decision of the cut-and-cover method was taken in 2017 during a meeting at chief minister’s war room. The revision will have to be made in the DPR and the report will now be prepared considering the changes.”

A proposal for revising the DPR will be tabled at the civic standing committee meeting to be held on Friday.

The total cost of the project is pegged at ₹4,700 crores, including ₹2.67 crore that was supposed to be paid to a consultant for composing the earlier DPR. With the revisions, the official said the total cost to be paid to the consultant will go up to ₹3.32 crore.

The GMLR project aims to improve east-west connectivity in the suburbs for which BMC has got a response from firms in Korea, Japan, China, Hong Kong and other places. Once appointed, stakeholders will draft the design and methodology to construct the tunnels.

