Mumbai civic body to provide PPEs to private clinics to screen citizens in containment zones for Covid-19

mumbai Updated: May 16, 2020 01:00 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday decided to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to private clinics located near or inside containment zones to screen citizens for Covid-19.

The civic body said that the decision to provide PPEs was taken because private clinics within containment zones have been reluctant to open their doors for citizens owing to fear of transmission.

“A week’s requirement of PPEs may be given as advance supply to such clinics [near or inside containment zones] also. Each ward officer shall collect 1,000 PPEs from Andheri Sports Complex immediately and distribute [among the clinics],” additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu stated in a circular.

BMC claimed that roping in private clinics would help them screen maximum number of citizens and in the early detection of coronavirus cases.

“BMC is intending to help the private clinics inside and near the containment zones with PPE kits to facilitate checking people who may display symptoms. These clinics shall help in early detection of coronavirus infected persons which would help in early isolation and extending necessary medical assistance,” the circular further read.

The BMC has been running fever clinics in the containment zones to screen citizens, apart from checking patients in municipal dispensaries. Until May 12, BMC had screened more than 15,000 citizens in fever clinics and collected 4,500 swabs of suspected patients, of whom 392 were tested positive.

BMC will also give PPEs to ambulance drivers who ferry Covid-19 patients.

“Vehicles provided by transport commissioner and BEST [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] buses will be used [for frontline workers], and are being modified. However, all ward officers have been asked to give drivers and helpers of ambulances with a PPE kit, along with food and provisions for using washrooms in Covid-19 care centres.”

