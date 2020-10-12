e-paper
Mumbai civic schools to start handwashing awareness among students

mumbai Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Schools under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been asked to raise awareness about the importance of washing hands among students as per a recent circular issued by the civic education department.

As per the directions under the circular, schools have to participate in the ‘clean hands for all’ initiative between October 12 and 17. “Under the initiative, students need to be told about the importance of washing hands especially in the current context of the ongoing pandemic. Schools should demonstrate the right way of washing hands and encourage students to raise awareness about the same in their respective localities,” states the circular issued by the BMC education department.

October 15 is observed as the Global Handwashing Day. “As part of the initiative, students can be asked to make short videos demonstrating the right ways of washing their hands. Schools that are able to create the best campaigns will be rewarded by the civic body. “While the event is held every year, this year it is more significant because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of our students live in slums and chawls, and knowing the right hygienic practices can help them stay away from the virus,” said the principal of a BMC-run school in the eastern suburbs.

