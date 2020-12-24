e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai court dismisses Kangana Ranaut’s plea for interim relief against BMC notice

Mumbai court dismisses Kangana Ranaut’s plea for interim relief against BMC notice

BMC had asked her to remove the part of the construction which was unauthorised and alterations are done in the flat without taking due permission of the corporation

mumbai Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 00:20 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Actor Kangana Ranaut had pleaded the court to restrain the officers of the corporation from demolition work for the removal of unauthorised construction.
Actor Kangana Ranaut had pleaded the court to restrain the officers of the corporation from demolition work for the removal of unauthorised construction.(PTI file photo)
         

The city civil court on Wednesday dismissed a notice of motion filed by actress Kangana Ranaut for interim relief against the notice issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for unauthorised alterations made at her residence in Khar in 2018.

BMC had asked her to remove the part of the construction which was unauthorised and alterations are done in the flat without taking due permission of the corporation.

Read more:Bombay HC asks petitioner to justify claim of actor Kangana Ranaut exceeding her constitutional right

The actress had challenged the notice before the city civil court, Dindoshi, in January 2019. Besides, the actress had pleaded the court to restrain the officers of the corporation from demolition work for the removal of unauthorised construction.

The actress had alleged that the notice issued by the corporation was vague regarding the exact nature of alleged unauthorised construction.

The corporation maintained that there were no irregularities while issuing notice to the actress. The lawyer of the corporation argued that the actress had carried unauthorised work beyond the plan and no requisite permission has been obtained from the corporation.

The court had, in January 2019, ordered to maintain status quo till the hearing of the notice of motion for restraining demolition. However, after hearing both sides, the court rejected her notice of motion and adjourned the matter for further hearing on her primary suit in February 2021.

The court, later, on request of Ranaut’s lawyer, granted her time of six weeks for her to approach the high court.

