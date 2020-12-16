Mumbai: Cut-offs stay high in third list for FYJC

mumbai

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 00:32 IST

The cut-off percentages at prominent colleges in the city remained high even in the third merit list for admissions to first-year junior colleges (FYJC) which was declared on Tuesday. While cut-offs for the science stream saw a marginal dip, those for commerce and arts mostly remained the same or increased marginally.

Of the 1.16 lakh applications, 45,402 students were allotted seats, with 6,179 students getting their first preference. Students who have been allotted seats in the round can secure their admissions online by December 18. Colleges can surrender the remaining seats under various quotas such as minority and management after completing the third round of admissions.

In prominent science colleges, cut-offs for the stream saw a dip of up to two percentage points from the second list. Commerce and arts however, did not see a significant dip, with some colleges recording up to one percentage point rise. “There is hardly any difference in the cut-offs compared to the previous lists. It could be because more students scored well this year and the competition is tough. Also, some students who might have sought admissions in their respective boards like ICSE, CBSE for Class 11 or for diploma courses might not have withdrawn their seats in the portal,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind college, Churchgate.

Several colleges did not release the third list on Tuesday as their seats were filled in the first two rounds. While RA Podar college in Matunga did not release a third list for commerce, same was the case with St Xavier’s at Dhobi Talao which had no list for arts. Vidyadhar Joshi, vice-principal of VG Vaze college, Mulund, said, “With students changing their college preferences, cut-offs might have remained the same or increased in some cases.”

Colleges said they are now planning to start online classes soon. “We have already completed orientation for two batches of students and we will do one more round for the students who are admitted in the third and fourth rounds,” said Joshi. As per guidelines of the education department, colleges can start their academic year after completing 75% admissions. After the third admission round, over 2.04 lakh seats in the MMR are vacant.