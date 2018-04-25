Mumbai doctor says senior’s PDA with colleague made her uncomfortable, resigns; BMC starts probe

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started an inquiry against a senior medical officer of Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari after a junior doctor resigned, alleging mental harassment by a senior doctor.

In her letter, a copy of which is with HT, Dr Namrata Chauhan, who was serving a bond in the medicine department, alleged that the doctor made staff uncomfortable by his public display of affection for a woman doctor friend. She claimed their public display of affection on hospital premises makes the nursing staff and other junior doctors uncomfortable.

The senior doctor has denied the allegations and said he has a letter, signed by nine of his junior doctors, who claimed they don’t have any problem with his style of functioning.

Dr Chauhan, who completed her MBBS from Government Medical College in Kolhapur, alleged the harassment started two months ago, after she complained against the senior doctor’s woman friend for neglecting work. “He started harassment by commenting on our personal appearance and giving us additional work such as collecting blood samples from patients who don’t need investigation, extra working hours etc,” said Dr Chauhan.

Chauhan has alleged the senior doctor neglected work, made personal remarks about juniors, ran a private practice and sent pathological investigation work to private laboratories for a commission. “Using his position, he managed to schedule his and the woman doctor’s duties together. Patients suffer as they don’t receive treatment. Numerous times, it has happened that emergency cases like platelet drop in a leptospirosis patient and poison consumption cases didn’t receive timely attention and died shortly after,” Dr Chauhan said.

Apparently, the staff members have also submitted a complaint letter, signed by multiple doctors and staff members on Monday, but no action has been taken against the accused. “I wasn’t left with any option, but to resign. The medical superintendent hasn’t signed on my resignation yet. I can’t work in such an environment,” she said.

The senior doctor said, “There is no question of extra work as juniors are sent on duty only once in 10 days. When it comes to unnecessary investigations, being an MD, medicine, I need to have detailed investigation of patients to make accurate diagnosis.”

He said he has had a word with his seniors about the issue and the conflict is limited between him and Dr Chauhan and no other staff members have expressed any such concerns.

Dr H Bhava, medical superintendent of the hospital, remained unavailable for a comment. Dr Shashikant Wadekar, chief medical superintendent, said he was busy in a meeting and can’t comment.