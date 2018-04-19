Mumbai fire department spent Rs59 crore on new equipments after 2015: RTI

After a fire in a building at Kalbadevi killed four senior fire officials in May 2015, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) spent Rs59 crore on new equipment for firefighting.

An RTI (Right to Information) application filed by activist Anil Galgali revealed that the fire brigade has acquired upgraded equipment and quick response vehicles worth Rs59 crore.

According to the RTI response, 22 light portable pumps, 35 LED emergency lights, six fire engines and five high pressure pumps were purchased within three years. This cost the fire brigade Rs8.7 crore. The quick response vehicles and water tankers cost the fire brigade Rs50.3 crore.

A senior fire official in charge told HT that after the Kalbadevi fire, a fact-finding committee stated that the fire brigade ought to upgrade its technology.

“One of the major problems that needed to be addressed was accessing the fire through narrow lanes. So, we have also gotten 17 quick response vehicles and 11 water tankers with a capacity of 14 kilolitres each,” said the official.

Approximately 25% of the fire brigade’s total expense over three years was spent on technological advancement.

The civic body has set aside Rs180.6 crore for the fire brigade expenses for the year 2018-19.