Mumbai FYJC admissions: You can still apply in round three of FCFS

Having conducting two first-come, first-served (FCFS) admission rounds for junior college seats, the state education department would now have yet another round for those who are still left without a seat in the city.

After getting several requests from students and parents to have yet another round, the education department has decided to keep admissions open. “We were receiving several requests from students who said that they missed out on the admissions in the first two FCFS rounds due to various reasons. Many wanted to cancel their previous admissions but were unable to do so. Such students can now apply in the FCFS 3 round” said an official from the state education department.

The education department would declare a timetable for the third FCFS on its official admission website by Monday. “A schedule would be drawn with designated time for cancellation and fresh applications” said the official.

This year, a total of five regular admission rounds were conducted for admissions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). With thousands of seats still vacant, the state education department announced two FCFS rounds. Students who cleared their ATKT exams were also eligible to apply in the FCFS round.

With yet another round, colleges are now worried about the academic schedule for those who will join in nearly two months after the academic year has begun for other students. “Most colleges have unit tests scheduled in September. If students keep joining in, colleges would struggle to keep them at par with the remaining students” said the principal of a city-based college.

Over 65,000 seats across MMR are still vacant, which would be open in the third FCFS round.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 00:55 IST