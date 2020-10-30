e-paper
Mumbai: Man booked for hiding his baldness to get married

mumbai Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 23:56 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

A 29-year-old man from Mira Road and his family members were recently booked for cheating by Naya Nagar police, based on a complaint from his 27-year- old wife that he had hidden the fact that he was bald.

“The main accused got married to the complainant, a chartered accountant, in September this year. The woman later discovered that he was bald and had been wearing a wig,” said Kailash Barve, senior inspector of Naya Nagar police station.

The woman took up the issue with her in-laws and alleged that they had cheated her by not informing her about her husband’s baldness. On Tuesday, she approached the Naya Nagar police station and filed a complaint against her husband and his family members. She also alleged that her in-laws were harassing her for more dowry. She told police that her husband was suspicious of her and would hacked into her phone and check her chats and call records. She claimed he also performed forced unnatural sexual acts on her, said Barve.

“We have booked the husband and his parents under sections 498 (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent of a married woman), 377 (unnatural sex), 406 (breach of trust), and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66 and 66(c) of the Information Technology (IT) Act,” said Barve. “While the other accused got anticipatory bail, the Thane court rejected the husband’s bail application and ordered him to surrender before the police. We will arrest him in a day or two,” he added.

