e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife

Mumbai man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife

mumbai Updated: Jul 29, 2020 00:58 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a city civil and sessions court on Friday, for murdering his wife in January 2017. The convict Jayesh Mhadlekar, a resident of Mulund, was booked after his wife Shreya was found fatally injured inside their house.

According to Mulund police, Mhadlekar had married Shreya in 2003, but because of his alcohol addiction, she chose to stay with her parents from 2015.

On January 26, 2017, Mhadlekar went to Shreya’s house to bring her back but her family asked him to leave. He waited outside their building and when Shreya stepped out to go to work, Mhadlekar forcibly took her home.

Shreya’s family was unable to contact her and when they called her office they were informed that she had not reported to work. Her mother then went to Mhadlekar’s house and found Shreya lying on the floor with head injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Mulund police station, and two days later, Mhadlekar was arrested. While contending the case, prosecutor Shulabha Joshi said that Mhadlekar used to beat his wife often. They pointed out that there were several criminal cases registered against him.

The prosecution also contended that Mhadlekar used to suspect Shreya of having an affair and had threatened her former boss, alleging that he was involved with his wife.

Mhadlekar, in his defence, claimed that he was not in the city, but had left for Hyderabad at the time of the murder. The court, however, rejected his defense as he failed to produce a ticket or proof of travel. Further, he was spotted outside Shreya’s house and another witness had also seen him with Shreya on his bike on the day of the murder.

The court held Mhadlekar guilty for his wife’s murder based on circumstantial evidence.

top news
LAC row: Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, claims China
LAC row: Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, claims China
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
Rajasthan impasse continues as Ashok Gehlot pushes for session
Rajasthan impasse continues as Ashok Gehlot pushes for session
Five Rafale jets to land today
Five Rafale jets to land today
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In