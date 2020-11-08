e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: No mashal march outside Matoshree, Maratha Kranti Morcha’s protest contained in a ground

Mumbai: No mashal march outside Matoshree, Maratha Kranti Morcha’s protest contained in a ground

mumbai Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Maratha Kranti Morcha’s attempt to organise the mashal march outside Matoshree, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Bandra, did not materialise as the police did not allow protesters to hold the march.

Rally organisers instead had to stage their protest in the ground opposite the collector’s office at Bandra. Their attempts to storm out of the ground were resisted by the police.

After five hours, state transport minister Anil Parab met the protesters and assured that Thackeray will meet them next week.

The protesters demanded that the government take steps to give relief to the Maratha community in view of the Supreme Court stay on Maratha reservation.

One of the coordinators, Abhijit Ghag, said Matoshree was chosen as the venue as it was the destination where many problems related to Maharashtrians were solved. “For decades, whenever any Maharashtrian faced any problem, Balasaheb Thackeray (Shiv Sena founder and Uddhav Thackeray’s father) would solve them at Matoshree. We now expect his son, who heads the state, to take proactive steps,” said Ghag. He said that the state government has the power to ensure a way out of this crisis.

On September 9, the Supreme Court (SC) stayed the implementation of the law granting reservation to Marathas and referred the matter to a larger constitutional bench. The Apex court had said that the state government had not shown any extraordinary situation which warrants the reservation.

top news
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
PM Modi congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden on ‘spectacular victory’
PM Modi congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden on ‘spectacular victory’
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say
Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In