e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai Police bust ‘high-profile’ sex racket in Andheri hotel; 2 actresses, 1 minor rescued

Mumbai Police bust ‘high-profile’ sex racket in Andheri hotel; 2 actresses, 1 minor rescued

While one of the rescued is a woman actor and singer, who has worked in ‘Savdhaan India’ TV crime show, he said, another one has worked in a Marathi movie and serials.

mumbai Updated: Jan 17, 2020 09:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The Social Service (SS) branch of Mumbai police conducted the raid at the hotel at Andheri East on Thursday.
The Social Service (SS) branch of Mumbai police conducted the raid at the hotel at Andheri East on Thursday.(HT File / Representational Image)
         

Police have busted a “high- profile” sex racket operating in a three-star hotel in suburban Andheri and arrested a 29-year-old woman and rescued three female artists, including a minor, an official said on Thursday.

The Social Service (SS) branch of the city police conducted the raid at the hotel at Andheri East on Thursday, the official said.

“During the raid, three females, including a minor, were found to have been forced into prostitution. They were rescued and a woman, identified as Priya Sharma, who was operating the racket, was arrested,” he said.

“Sharma was running a tours and travel agency in Kandivali East. However, she was involved in immoral activities,” senior inspector of SS branch, Sandesh Revale, said.

While one of the rescued is a woman actor and singer, who has worked in ‘Savdhaan India’ TV crime show, he said, another one has worked in a Marathi movie and serials.

The minor has worked in a web series, Revale added.

The offence was being registered against Sharma, he said.

tags
top news
Call for leaders to get more time to study Union budget
Call for leaders to get more time to study Union budget
Rajasthan’s big battle - Ashok Gehlot versus Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan’s big battle - Ashok Gehlot versus Sachin Pilot
In major setback, FASTag increases wait time by 29%
In major setback, FASTag increases wait time by 29%
Include Muslims among CAA beneficiaries, earn goodwill: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Include Muslims among CAA beneficiaries, earn goodwill: Sukhbir Singh Badal
GSAT-30, Isro’s communication satellite, successfully placed in orbit
GSAT-30, Isro’s communication satellite, successfully placed in orbit
Honda City 2020 may be unveiled in India in March
Honda City 2020 may be unveiled in India in March
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
Watch: How Indian Army trains soldiers for extreme cold, high altitude ops
Watch: How Indian Army trains soldiers for extreme cold, high altitude ops
trending topics
Union budgetBCCI central contractsShershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceDec 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News