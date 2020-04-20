Mumbai Police responded to 19,600 tweets since the 1st lockdown in March

mumbai

The Mumbai Police, which has deputed a dedicated team of around eight police personnel to handle its Twitter handle @MumbaiPolice, have responded to around 19,600 tweets since the beginning of the lockdown. The Mumbai Police each day received around 600 to 800 tweets from people with a majority of it being about lockdown violation and medical emergencies. On the other hand, the police received 19,715 complaints on its phone helpline 100 during the same period.

“A team of seven to eight personnel, mostly officers, is working in three shifts to handle the queries on Twitter. Since lockdown, we have received between 600 to 800 tweets daily. While going through the tweets, we have noticed sometimes a number of people tweet about the same things, while some people also tweet multiple times regarding the same thing. A majority of these tweets are queries related to Covid-19, which is either a medical emergency or about people violating lockdown rules,” said Pranaya Ashok, DCP (ops) and Mumbai Police spokesperson.

Ashok said that following the complaints received on twitter, several people were given emergency passes to travel for medical emergencies or FIRs were filed.

‘Getting hard to manage slum-dwellers’

Jijamata Nagar in Worli is becoming difficult to manage as slum-dwellers are coming out of jam-packed areas to beat the heat. The police are making regular announcements asking people to stay at home. Sukhlal Varpe, senior inspector, Worli police station, said, “Jijamata Nagar has around 10,000 slums with 40,000 people..We suspect the pandemic came here from Dharavi as sanitary works living here used to work there.”

A police officer patrolling the slums said, “People come out of their houses for some or the other reason. The most common reason is to get medicine as they know we will not stop them in that case”

Police arrange ration for a slum

“In Janta colony, a containment zone in Dadar (West) affected with 76 cases and four deaths, over a thousand families were running short of ration. With help of Reliance and Vandana NGO, we were able to supply them with ration,” said zonal DCP Niyati Thaker.

Top cop takes out march in Dharavi

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh on Monday led a march of 500 policemen in Dharavi along with Quick Response Team , Riot Control Police and State Reserve Police Force asking people to stay at home.

4,298 FIRs since lockdown, 120 on Sunday

A total of 4,298 FIRs have been lodged since lockdown including 120 on Sunday. On Sunday, 45 were booked for gathering in one place, 44 for not wearing mask, and 24 for illegal use of vehicles. 182 people were booked and 106 were arrested.

