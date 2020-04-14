e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai’s air quality info inaccurate since Saturday

Mumbai’s air quality info inaccurate since Saturday

mumbai Updated: Apr 15, 2020 00:31 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

Recent air quality information regarding particulate matter (PM) for Mumbai has been inaccurate as most pollution monitoring stations of the state pollution control board are not operational. The Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin on Monday and Tuesday is collating AQI data from only five stations since April 11.

There are 12 air quality monitoring across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region that record PM2.5, PM10 among other pollutants on a real time basis. All except one in Kalyan, which has been inoperative throughout the lockdown, were functioning normally till April 11. Since then, data from only three PM 2.5 monitors and five PM 10 is being published on the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) website. The reason for the failures at the other stations is not known.

“Even though these are continuous monitoring stations, in the event of a power trip or technical glitches, our officers go to these stations for a simple reboot. However, this is not happening due to current restrictions. We will be requesting the government to allow these activities to resume for the benefit of citizens,” said SC Kollur, chief scientist, MPCB. Monitoring stations are not listed under essential services in Maharashtra.

Consequently, the air quality index (AQI) being generated for the region does not have data from stations in Worli, Colaba, Vile Parle, Borivli, Sion, Nerul, Kalyan and Vasai. “Having temporal gaps makes it difficult to correctly evaluate the effect of the lockdown on the city’s air quality,” said independent researcher Ronak Sutaria.

Based on data collected from all stations other than Kalyan, between March 23 and April 8, Mumbai witnessed a 65-70% decline in air pollution during lockdown, said Kollur.

The overall air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday in Mumbai was 70 (satisfactory), according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), which has 10 monitoring stations across MMR. Navi Mumbai recorded high PM 2.5 levels with AQI at 120. Gufran Beig, director, SAFAR, said PM 10 levels were marginally higher and explained this as “seasonal phenomenon”.

top news
Covid-19 crisis: Donald Trump announces funding halt to World Health Organization
Covid-19 crisis: Donald Trump announces funding halt to World Health Organization
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hotspots declared in Bengaluru
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hotspots declared in Bengaluru
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news