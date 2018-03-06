Mumbai’s Matunga Road station on western line to be run by all-women staff from March 8

Matunga Road station will become the second suburban railway station in Mumbai and the first on the Western Railway (WR) to be operated only by women, starting March 8, which is International Women’s Day.

The women staff will include the station manager, ticket-checking staff, announcers, point persons and personnel from the Railway Protection Force. “We plan to have women staff for all functions at Matunga Road station from March 8,” said Mukul Jain, divisional railway manager, WR.

Earlier, WR had been considering making Marine Lines or Bandra station entirely women-operated.

Last year, the Central Railway (CR) had converted Matunga station into an all-women staff station, making it the first suburban station in the country to do so.

The CR is planning all-women staff on board the Deccan Queen, which runs between Mumbai and Pune, on Thursday to commemorate Women’s Day. Surekha Yadav, one of CR’s motorwomen, is likely to operate the train.