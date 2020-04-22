e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai’s most polluted spots saw cleaner air, SAFAR’s analysis of lockdown period

Mumbai’s most polluted spots saw cleaner air, SAFAR’s analysis of lockdown period

Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Worli, Borivli, Bhandup, and Thane have recorded cleaner air as compared to the rest of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), according to a comparative map of air quality before and during the lockdown period published by SAFAR

mumbai Updated: Apr 22, 2020 00:33 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Change in air quality before and after lockdown
Change in air quality before and after lockdown(SAFAR)
         

Areas in Mumbai, some of which were identified as pollution hotspots, have the cleanest air quality during the lockdown period, according to an analysis published by System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) on Monday.

Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Worli, Borivli, Bhandup, and Thane have recorded cleaner air as compared to the rest of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), according to a comparative map of air quality before and during the lockdown period published by SAFAR. The air quality index (AQI) in these areas have ranged between 28-55, falling under the ‘good’ to ‘satisfactory’ range during the lockdown.

BKC and Worli, which were two of the most polluted sites before the lockdown, and generally witness heavy road traffic, witnessed the highest decline in transport pollution, SAFAR said, adding that presence of green cover across Borivli, Bhandup, and Thane further improved air quality along with a decrease in other human-induced sources.

“The most striking factor from our analysis shows that areas that used to be air pollution hotspots in the MMR have become green zones (air pollution free) after the lockdown began,” said Gufran Beig, director, SAFAR under the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune. SAFAR analysed pollutant concentration for PM2.5 pollutant – breathable particulate matter 2.5 microns in size or smaller; PM10 (larger coarser particles), and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) emissions from burning coal and oil.

“When major anthropogenic emission sources reduced in Mumbai, our analysis showed a 60% decline in NO2 levels; 49% for PM10, and a 45% drop in PM2.5. With rising temperatures and dust settling closer to the surface, air pollution levels are mostly in the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category during this time of the year, which is not the case during the lockdown,” said Beig.

Prior to the lockdown, pollutant concentration was significantly above the safe limit across northwestern and central suburbs such as Malad, Madh and Andheri; isolated areas across central and south Mumbai such as BKC, Worli and Mazgaon, as well as Nerul, Navi Mumbai, and peripheral areas. AQI levels ranged between 181 and 243, falling under the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ categories. Before the lockdown, the AQI was above 300 (very poor) at Nerul, which witnesses high vehicular pollution and industrial production.

On Monday, Mumbai recorded its cleanest air day so far this year, with an overall AQI of 61 (satisfactory). The AQI has been ranging between 62 and 65 between Friday and Sunday. Earlier, the AQI was lowest on March 22 (Janta Curfew) at 65, after which levels ranged between 70 and 85 from March 23 onwards till the first week of April. The AQI on Tuesday was 63, continuing under the ‘satisfactory’ category.

top news
Covid-19: Centre could defer dearness allowance hike for employees
Covid-19: Centre could defer dearness allowance hike for employees
Tablighi Jamaat chief asks members to donate blood plasma to fight Covid-19
Tablighi Jamaat chief asks members to donate blood plasma to fight Covid-19
Puducherry’s lockdown exit plan depends on Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister explains
Puducherry’s lockdown exit plan depends on Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister explains
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
73 foreign jamaatis to be sent to temporary jails post quarantine period
73 foreign jamaatis to be sent to temporary jails post quarantine period
OnePlus 7T Pro prices slashed in India, get it for Rs 47,999
OnePlus 7T Pro prices slashed in India, get it for Rs 47,999
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news